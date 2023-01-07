Hundreds of dancers between the ages of 9 and 19 are participating in the Youth America Grand Prix semifinals this weekend at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. The event features workshops, classes and the opportunity to advance to the finals in Florida, where dancers audition for scholarships.

“The most promising dancers in the world will converge in Tampa, Florida, for the finals,” says Sergey Gordeev, director of external affairs for Youth America Grand Prix. “It’s the largest student ballet scholarship competition in the world.”

The Youth America Grand Prix semifinals are held in 30 locations in the United States and 15 international locations. The Edmonds event is open to the public until Jan. 8. For more information, visit: www.yagp.org.

