This Veterans Day may have been overcast and gray, but there was no lack of color at the Ballard Eagleson VFW Post 3063, where community members were hard at work to bring artist and Air Force veteran Chris Kent of Lilly Bomb Studios’ “Service with Pride” mural to life. VFW Post 3063 partnered with Urban ArtWorks to host the community paint day. With schools closed in honor of Veterans Day, many families were able to partake. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell also pitched in. The project was funded by the VETS ENGAGED program, which awards grants of $10,000 for people to hold community-building events and networks that increase social connection for veterans, military service members, their families, and other non-veterans in King County.