By
Seattle Times staff photographer
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is installing a smolt flume, a slide for juvenile salmon, on a spillway at the Ballard Locks in Seattle on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The Corps says this annual activity is part of an overall project to improve fish passage. The Corps says it began installing smolt flumes in 2000 to conserve water as well as help provide juvenile salmon safe passage through the Locks and into Puget Sound. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is installing a smolt flume, a slide for juvenile salmon, on a spillway at the Ballard Locks in Seattle on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The Corps says this annual activity is part of an overall project to improve fish passage. The Corps says it began installing smolt flumes in 2000 to conserve water as well as help provide juvenile salmon safe passage through the Locks and into Puget Sound. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)
Alan Berner

Most Read Local Stories