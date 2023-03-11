The Ballard Commons Park reopens Saturday with a revamped skate park and plans for a new play area.

The park closed in December 2021 for upgrades after the clearing of a homeless encampment. Changes include new sanitation equipment for the park that originally opened in 2005.

The Seattle Parks and Recreation Department has planted trees, winterized the Portland Loo public restroom, removed graffiti, installed café-style lighting and added five new benches, among other improvements.

To mark the reopening, the city will host celebrations Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., with games, food, music and performances for people visiting the park, located at 5701 22nd Avenue Northwest.

Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss, who represents District 6 which includes the Ballard area, has talked about his hopes for a new relationship between the community and the park, which the city set aside $1 million to renovate.

“There’s been a lot of pain and trauma at this park, and a decade-plus of neglect,” Strauss previously said in an interview. “But we’ve taken the time to build a foundation and a better future for Ballard Commons Park, and this reopening is just the beginning.”

Nearly 80 people were removed from Ballard Commons and were either placed in shelter or housing, or were forced to leave. The park was one of the first large encampments to be removed with a gradual approach — it was cleared over three months. This strategy will help prevent large encampments from resurfacing, unlike with previous clearings at Ballard Commons, Strauss has said.

He said part of the park will be closed starting in June for the construction of a new play area, which he hopes will be completed in September.

Material from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.