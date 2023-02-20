BAINBRIDGE ISLAND — Hisa Matsudaira was 6 years old when she was deemed a “threat” to the nation’s security.

It was 1942. World War II raged on. As a child, she remembers leaving her family’s strawberry farm on Bainbridge Island and boarding a ferry headed to an incarceration camp.

Sunday marked the 81st anniversary of President Franklin D. Roosevelt signing Executive Order 9066, triggering the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans in 1942. More than 200 Japanese Americans living on Bainbridge Island, including Matsudaira, were the first in the country to be forced to leave their homes on March 30 of that year.

Matsudaira, now 87, raked up leaves and fern clippings on Sunday alongside her family, including her daughter and granddaughter, at the island’s Japanese American Exclusion Memorial.

Around 75 people, young and old, attended a work party at the historic site — which follows the same path Matsudaira and her family took when they walked toward the water’s edge nearly 81 years ago.

“Now, we’re hoping that people come down here to see the memorial,” she said.

Growing up, Tracie Matsudaira didn’t hear much from her mother about her incarceration. If it was mentioned at all, it was a simple, “Oh, yeah, that’s something that happened in camp,” Tracie Matsudaira said.

As a kid, Tracie Matsudaira associated the word “camp” with fun. It’s taken years and initiatives like the creation of this memorial, she said, to hear more of her mother’s stories from that time.

“It was just something that wasn’t very talked about in the family,” Tracie Matsudaira said.

The Day of Remembrance Stewardship Event was hosted by the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial Association, the Bainbridge Island Parks & Trails Foundation and Bainbridge Island Metro Parks.

Local leaders have turned the historic day into a day of service, said Val Tollefson, president of the Exclusion Memorial Association. Come March 30, they’ll gather again for a more formal day of remembrance, he said.

Some longtime attendees showed up at the park carrying their own tools, said Mary Meier, executive director of the Parks & Trails Foundation, because they’ve been coming to this annual event for years and know what they need to do. Others came to help for the first time.

“Normally, this is a really quiet, reflective place,” Meier said. But Sunday’s work party brought a burst of energy as people trimmed invasive blackberry bushes and cut back massive sword ferns.

“It is an important day of stewardship,” Meier said, which works to take care of the native ecosystem around the memorial and maintain the visitor experience going through the exhibit.

Opened in 2011, the winding and covered memorial wall illustrates the walk Japanese Americans took down to the historic Eagledale ferry dock landing site.

The memorial stretches 276 feet, representing the 276 island residents who were forced to leave, Tollefson explained.

While many Japanese Americans lost their businesses during incarceration or returned to find their homes gutted, Matsudaira said her family returned to a life left mostly intact. Many historical records show that Bainbridge Island’s residents were supportive of their Japanese American neighbors. The Bainbridge Review newspaper spoke out against the incarceration and published correspondence from people after they were taken away, according to The Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial Association.

Hisa Matsudaira was in kindergarten when her family left Washington. By the time they returned, she was in the fourth grade, she said.

Three generations of her family now live together on Bainbridge Island. Maiya Bugay, 15, said she knows more about Japanese incarceration thanks to her grandmother.

“During school, we never really learned about this stuff,” Bugay said. “It was only really surface level.”

Seeing a drastic rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in recent years, Tracie Matsudaira said, emphasizes why it’s so important to remember America’s racist past.

“We see time and again … where a new group is singled out and discriminated against,” Tollefson said.

“We like to say that this is not just the Japanese American story, this is really an American story.”