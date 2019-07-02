Seahurst Park in Burien is the scene for an outdoor yoga class.

An hour of yoga to the sound of waves and the views at Burien’s Seahurst Park on Puget Sound. The hourlong class, led by Amy Castillo of The Quantum Yurt & Healing, is held for students to ground themselves and set intentions for the coming week.

Each of the sessions has a specific intention for students to focus on. Tuesday’s was “I Am Confident.”

A second class, “I Am Powerful,” will be held on July 16; a third, “I Am Love,” on the 30th. All skill levels are welcome. For more information, see: withlovebytaylor.com