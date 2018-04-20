“There’s nothing you can do or say to make this up to the family,” the judge told the 31-year-old babysitter.

Nothing is more precious or more fragile than a young child.

That’s what Superior Court Judge Kitty-Ann van Doorninck said before she sentenced a Pierce County baby-sitter this week for the death of a Lakewood toddler.

Tili pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the death of Keanu Perpetua-Prescott as part of negotiations with prosecutors, and van Doorninck gave her a high-end sentence of eight years, six months in prison.

That’s what both the defense and prosecution recommended.

Tili wrote in her guilty plea that the 2-year-old, who was the child of a family friend, bit her hand while she was caring for him.

Her reaction caused the boy to hit his head on a dresser. Instead of taking him to the hospital, Tili assumed the toddler would get better with sleep.

He did not, and she called 911 the next day, Feb. 14, 2017, according to charging papers.

The boy died 10 days later.

His mother, Liza Perpetua-Prescott, told the judge, “Our son Keanu’s death took everything from us.” To Tili, she said, “We loved you as a sister, and we trusted you wholeheartedly to care for our son.”

When it was Tili’s turn, she told the judge: “I am truly sorry. It was an accident, your honor.”

Keanu is survived by his parents and seven siblings.