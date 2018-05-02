The whale-watching company Puget Sound Express also captured audio of the whales feeding.

HOOD CANAL, Mason County — There’s a baby orca whale hanging out in Hood Canal.

A whale-watching group, Puget Sound Express, says on Monday it saw a healthy newborn calf with the whale pod known as the T65As.

The family of six is led by a mother whale, the leader of the pod who has had five orca calves since she was born in 1986.

The transient orcas hunt for harbor seals and sea lions for food.

The whale-watchers say some of the younger orcas were seen leading hunts.