An 8-week-old kangaroo has been reported missing in Monroe.

The baby red kangaroo, which is not yet weaned and still needs milk, was purchased as a pet from the Outback Kangaroo Farm in Arlington on Monday and was apparently sleeping in a van outside a house in the 300 block of West Main Street, police said.

“The kangaroo woke up and started hopping around the van, and one of the guys at the house opened the van to let it out. It took off and they were unable to catch it,” Debbie Willis, a spokesperson for the Monroe Police Department, said Tuesday morning.

The owner posted in a Facebook group for lost dogs that the joey had been let out for a potty break. One person commented that her husband had seen the animal around 5:30 a.m.

Officers went to the residential neighborhood to look for the missing marsupial at around 6 a.m. when the owner called, but it was dark and they couldn’t find it, Willis said.

She said police will send out their drone to look for the kangaroo but are also hoping neighbors will keep their eyes out and call 911 or 360-794-6300 if they see it.

“What we are going to do when we can see it, we’re not quite sure yet,” said Willis, who explained that an animal service officer is looking into the next steps.

Willis said police don’t believe the owner has a license to have a kangaroo, but even if they did, it’s illegal to keep exotic animals in Monroe.

The Outback Kangaroo Farm, a wildlife park with a variety of marsupials and other animals available to view on guided tours, also offers kangaroos and wallabies for sale as “exotic pets,” according to its website.

“Kangaroos are very rewarding pets due to their friendliness, beauty and the entertainment they provide,” the farm’s website says. “With the proper care and attention to their needs, you’re sure to enjoy a long, beautiful relationship with your new kangaroo.”

Efforts to contact the kangaroo farm, which is closed on Tuesday, were not immediately successful.