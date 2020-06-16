The garden’s famous 1963 Ford Galaxie planter, at right, is filled with rosemary and even a fruit tree. According to the P-Patch’s lead coordinator, Bob Grubbs, the UpGarden is raising money to eventually temporarily move several garden plots along the south, north and middle so a garage renovation planned for November can install gutters. The garden has 60 to 90 members at any given time.
Advertising
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.