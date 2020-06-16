Ken Lambert
By
Seattle Times staff photographer

The garden’s famous 1963 Ford Galaxie planter, at right, is filled with rosemary and even a fruit tree. According to the P-Patch’s lead coordinator, Bob Grubbs, the UpGarden is raising money to eventually temporarily move several garden plots along the south, north and middle so a garage renovation planned for November can install gutters. The garden has 60 to 90 members at any given time.

