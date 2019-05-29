OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK — Olympic National Park rangers and other authorities are searching for a 35-year-old woman who was reported missing after entering the water at Lake Crescent with an inflatable raft.

The Peninsula Daily News reports Lena Lang of Federal Way was at the lake with a friend but has not been seen since Monday.

Olympic National Park superintendent secretary Patte Danisiewicz says a search and rescue operation began after an emergency call just before 6 p.m. Monday.

Park rangers searched by boat and the U.S. Navy conducted an aerial search Monday.

Rangers returned to the lake early Tuesday and the U.S. Coast Guard continued the aerial search.

Danisiewicz says officials planned to continue the search on Wednesday.