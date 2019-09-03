A man and woman are believed to be missing, after their boat was found unoccupied in Lake Washington, according to the Mercer Island Police Department.

Mercer Island police were called at about 10:30 p.m. Monday with reports that the boat, offshore of the 7700 block of West Mercer Way, was playing loud music. The red, 20-foot boat, described by police as a “ski type boat,” was unoccupied, but there was evidence that at least two people had been on it that evening.

Crews searched the ground while the U.S. Coast Guard used a helicopter and marine units to search the lake. A truck and trailer associated with the boat were found at Gene Coulon Park in Renton, police said.

Police ultimately were able to contact friends and family of the two people believed to have been on the boat. Both are from the Seattle area, Mercer Island police said. No further information about their identities was released.

Mercer Island police, Seattle Police Harbor Patrol and the Coast Guard were continuing the search on Tuesday.