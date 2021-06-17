Water authorities in the Portland area said an expected chlorine shortage this summer will not affect drinking water supply in the immediate future.

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management said in a news release Thursday night that the shortage is believed to have been caused by an electrical failure at Westlake Chemical, a manufacturing facility in Longview, which supplies chlorine to water and sewer facilities in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Northern California.

Drinking-water suppliers use small amounts of chlorine to disinfect water.

The emergency management agency and two other area agencies, Washington County’s Joint Water Commission and Portland Water Bureau, said they had enough of a supply to last the next several weeks, and that they did not expect the shortage to impact water use before the manufacturer could resume supplying chlorine.

Officials said the public could continue using water for drinking, cooking and bathing as usual, but asked people to limit outdoor use, such as filling pools, washing cars or watering lawns.