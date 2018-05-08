Coast Guard crews and crews from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were responding to the reported Humpback whale that was more than 15 miles off La Push.

LA PUSH, Clallam County — Authorities say crews are responding to a whale that’s been entangled in fishing gear off the Washington coast.

The Coast Guard said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that their crews and crews from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were responding to the reported Humpback whale that was more than 15 miles off La Push.

No further information was immediately released.