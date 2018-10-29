Divers from the Global Diving and Salvage company reported the suspicious package just before 11:30 a.m.

Authorities have put into place a 150-yard safety zone after a “suspicious device” was reported underwater along the base of Pier 55 on the Seattle waterfront.

The U.S. Coast Guard is working with the Seattle Police Department, according to Coast Guard spokesman David Mosley.

Divers from the Global Diving and Salvage company reported the suspicious item just before 11:30 a.m.

The state ferries are running on schedule from nearby Colman Dock at Pier 52, according to Mosley.

This post will be updated.