The man's body was spotted about 8 a.m. Thursday on the side of the tracks near the Zehnder Street crossing in Sumner.
SUMNER — A person found dead Thursday alongside train tracks east of Tacoma has been identified as a 38-year-old homeless man.
The News Tribune reports Justin Potter’s body was spotted about 8 a.m. on the side of the tracks near the Zehnder Street crossing in Sumner.
Authorities believe Justin Potter was hit by a train, but his death remains under investigation.
