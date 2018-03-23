The man's body was spotted about 8 a.m. Thursday on the side of the tracks near the Zehnder Street crossing in Sumner.

SUMNER — A person found dead Thursday alongside train tracks east of Tacoma has been identified as a 38-year-old homeless man.

The News Tribune reports Justin Potter’s body was spotted about 8 a.m. on the side of the tracks near the Zehnder Street crossing in Sumner.

Authorities believe Justin Potter was hit by a train, but his death remains under investigation.