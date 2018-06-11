Firefighters are working to put out the blaze at the house, according to the Seattle Fire Department. The circumstances that led to the fire remain unknown.

At least one person was found dead in a home that caught fire in North Seattle Monday evening, fire authorities said.

Firefighters are working to put out the blaze at the house, located in the 2100 block of Northwest 96th Street, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Flames were seen coming out of the home’s roof.

The agency first reported the fire on Twitter around 4:40 p.m.

No further details on the deceased, including age or gender, were immediately available.

The King County Medical Examiner will formally identify the deceased.