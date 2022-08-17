Sometimes promises of celestial treats don’t pan out, but it can still be worth looking up and trying to catch a glimpse.

The effects of a strong G3 storm, caused by flare ups on the sun Aug. 17-19 mean there could be visible aurora borealis as far south as the Washington-Oregon border, according to NOAA Space Weather.

“We’ll see,” said Mike McFarland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “We get a lot of false alarms for the aurora. I’ve seen it three times and it was never because they said there was an aurora coming. It just showed up and I was in a place where it happened to be dark.”

G1-G3 Watches are in effect for 17-19 August, 2022 due to likely CH HSS and CME influences. There is too much information to tweet about this activity – so please visit our webpage story at https://t.co/SitaSD3blc for all the information to keep properly informed. pic.twitter.com/E9K21u1TnJ — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) August 16, 2022

Geomagnetic storms occur when a flare-up on the sun shoots out a coronal mass ejection, or a persistent high-speed solar wind stream, that streams past Earth, according to the Astronomy North Northern Lighthouse Project.

This causes the Earth’s magnetic field to become unsettled, and if that lasts long enough, can become a geomagnetic storm that could cause voltage irregularities and false alarms from security devices as well as hours of vibrant auroras.

While the G3 effects will span three days, the best nights to see the aurora borealis are expected to be Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to Kayla Mazurkiewicz, another meteorologist with NWS Seattle.

McFarland said Wednesday morning a lot of midlevel clouds with some convective debris are expected Wednesday night.

NOAA Space Weather does not indicate the best times to try to see the aurora, but McFarland advised waiting until it’s dark and looking to the north.