Washington’s unemployment agency was “wholly unprepared” to stop a massive criminal fraud scheme that stole more than $640 million amid a surge in jobless claims last year, a new state investigation has concluded.

While most of last spring’s fraud has been tied to foreign cybercriminals, one state employee is under criminal investigation for “potential misappropriation” of an undisclosed amount of unemployment benefits, according to the state Auditor’s Office.

The auditor also said the state Employment Security Department may have understated the state’s total loss due to fraud, which could be as high as $1.1 billion. ESD said that claim “represents a gross mischaracterization of possible fraud loss.”

A pair of Auditor reports released Tuesday provides the most detailed account yet of the ESD’s struggles to ferret out fraud while trying to process an unprecedented surge in unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new reports also lay out how ESD continues to struggle with customer service, such as having long call-wait times for legitimate claimants.

Although ESD agreed with many of the Auditor’s conclusions, the agency disputed as “deeply flawed” the Auditor’s claim that it has yet to completely account for all potentially misappropriated benefits.

The audits also laid out specific vulnerabilities that exposed ESD to cybercriminals around the world.

“There are fraud prevention techniques Washington’s program could have used to lessen the impact of these schemes, but the agency’s resources also were overcome by circumstances truly beyond its control,” state Auditor Pat McCarthy said in a statement.

