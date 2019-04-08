By
The Associated Press

An Auburn woman has been charged with the shooting death of her husband while he slept.

KOMO News reported Monday that Julie Iannicello pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder domestic violence Monday in connection with the April 2016 death of Thomas Iannicello in their home.

A judge ordered her held on $5 million bond, citing a flight risk.

Police say Iannicello shot her husband in the head while the couple’s two children were in a vehicle outside.

Authorities say Iannicello called 911 and reported her husband had been killed by a burglar, but he appeared to have been shot in his sleep with no signs of struggle and several items of value were left in the home.

