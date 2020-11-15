Kent police are investigating a traffic collision involving an Auburn police detective and a pedestrian, who was critically injured.

The incident occurred at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Auburn Way South, when an Auburn police detective in an unmarked car struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway, according to a news release issued by Kent Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner.

The Auburn detective’s name was not released. He has been placed on administrative leave, “which is protocol for officers involved in critical incidents,” Kasner said.

The incident started when the man attempted to cross the middle of Auburn Way South. As he made his way across, he was struck by the Auburn detective, who was traveling west, Kasner said.

The Auburn detective immediately stopped, notified dispatch of the accident and provided aid to the injured pedestrian, Kasner said. Paramedics arrived, and the man was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

Kent police traffic investigators were conducting an independent investigation of the incident and closed a section of Auburn Way South.