A nationwide issue with AT&T on Tuesday morning led some local law-enforcement agencies to warn people that 911 calls might not get through.

Both Bellingham Police and Kitsap 911 said in Twitter posts around 4 and 5 a.m. that the outage could prevent 911 calls from cellphones that use AT&T. They urged AT&T customers to use another cellphone or a landline if they needed to call 911.

At 6:06 a.m., Kitsap 911 reported the issue had been resolved.

Agencies around the country, including in Minneapolis and parts of Texas, reported similar issues Tuesday morning.

Last year, the Federal Communications Commission fined AT&T $5.25 million over two nationwide 911 outages that occurred in March and May 2017. The settlement also required the company to “implement proactive system changes to reduce the likelihood and impact of future 911 outages, improve processes for notifying 911 call centers of any future outages, ensure reliable 911 call completion, and regularly file compliance reports with the FCC,” according to an FCC news release at the time.

AT&T is experiencing interruptions or degradation to wireless 911 calls and/or wireless phase one/two location information. We will update when service returns to normal. — Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) July 2, 2019