Local News At the Seafair Milk Carton Derby, it’s whatever floats your boat Originally published July 13, 2019 at 5:32 pmUpdated July 13, 2019 at 5:32 pm At the Seafair Milk Carton Derby, it’s whatever floats your boatBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Land ahoy! Seafair Pirates make a splash on Alki. Low tide treasures on Beach Drive Southwest Gas Works packed with crowd celebrating Fourth of July Related Stories Demonstrators return to immigration jail after attack, death Congo confirms 1st Ebola case in city of Goma The 47th annual Seafair Milk Carton Derby drew more than 60 entrants participating in divisions ranging from youth to adult to military. Share story By Alan Berner Related Stories Demonstrators return to immigration jail after attack, death July 14, 2019 Congo confirms 1st Ebola case in city of Goma July 14, 2019 Remains found in Oregon believed to be actor Charles Levin July 14, 2019 Woman fatally stabbed in Cal Anderson Park July 14, 2019 More Photo Galleries Land ahoy! Seafair Pirates make a splash on Alki. Low tide treasures on Beach Drive Southwest Gas Works packed with crowd celebrating Fourth of July Alan Berner: aberner@seattletimes.com.