Local NewsPhoto & Video At Seattle Center skate park, perfecting scooter tricks Originally published October 10, 2017 at 7:01 pm Colin Bradley flies through the air as he practices stunts on a scooter at the Seattle Center skate park. He says it's safer than skateboarding, though landing the maneuver appears challenging. (Alan Berner/The Seattle Times) A young man shows how it's done. By Seattle Times staff
