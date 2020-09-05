Instead of tens of thousands coming to Seattle Center for a Labor Day weekend of music and dance, the handful of those who came have the acreage almost to themselves.

Fisher Green in front of Fisher Pavilion is empty.

The Armory is shuttered and all inside events canceled because of the pandemic.

People dash to touch the International Fountain and escape without getting soaked.

And two pro-nuclear people were livestreaming from in front of the empty Mural Amphitheatre stage. They had a small audience online of seven.

There’s plenty of inexpensive parking in the surrounding blocks and no expensive tickets to enter the Seattle Center grounds.