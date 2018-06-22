Local NewsNation & World At Northwest Trek, bison calves go out for a walk with the grown-ups Originally published June 22, 2018 at 8:44 am Updated June 22, 2018 at 8:59 am Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Juneteenth celebrated in Seattle block party Set sail for Elliott Bay Marina’s Downtown Sailing Series SPU grads celebrate with a traditional Ivy Cutting Six bison were born at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park near Eatonville, and will soon grow to more than 500 pounds. Share story By Greg Gilbert Seattle Times staff photographer Greg Gilbert View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryThe state’s first wildlife-detection dog, plus Seattle’s sports power couple | Friday Morning Brief, June 22 Previous StoryTV weather presenters don ties to highlight global warming
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.