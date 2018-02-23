Officials said they were shuttering the schools as a safeguard while police investigated online threats.

Classes were canceled at Bremerton High School in Kitsap County and at all schools in the Blaine School District in Whatcom County on Friday after school-district officials learned of emailed threats.

Officials in both districts said they were shuttering the schools as a safeguard while police investigated.

“Because safety is our top priority, we are evaluating the situation and canceling classes as a precaution,” the Bremerton High School website says. “We will update the community when we have more information.”

The threat, however, turned out to involve another high school with the initials “BHS” that’s in a different state, Bremerton school officials posted Friday.

The update said the writer of the online post threatened to shoot students at a school.

“In collaboration with Bremerton Police Department, the statement was investigated and (it was) determined that the threat was directed at another ‘BHS’ located in a different state,” the update said.

District officials said they also discovered on Friday that there were at least two other school districts in the state that faced the same situation.

While law enforcement has not confirmed that the threats are connected, the Blaine School District reported on its website that the district closed all schools after receiving an emailed threat Thursday night.

“What we are learning is that there are multiple threats of a similar, if not identical, context surfacing in other areas of the State, as well as nationally, in the last 24 hours,” Blaine school officials wrote on the district’s website.

Blaine School District officials went on to say that law-enforcement officers are coordinating with other police jurisdictions “in an attempt to further consider common threads.”

In another incident, at least one student was arrested in connection with a Snapchat conversation that was interpreted as a threat against a school or schools in the Ferndale School District, officials said.

On the district’s Facebook page, officials reported on Friday that the Snapchat conversation from an unidentified user contained a statement that was construed as a threat.

The conversation was reported to Ferndale High School administrators on Thursday who immediately called police, the district said.

“It is with much relief that we can now say that Ferndale Police have identified and arrested the person(s) responsible for making threats via Snapchat,” officials said.

Two juveniles were interviewed by police and one confessed to making the Snapchat threat, according to the district’s website.

“The juvenile advised that it was just a hoax,” the district said. “No weapons were located and it did not appear that the juvenile had access to any weapons.”

That juvenile was booked into Whatcom County Juvenile Detention for investigation of threatening to bomb or injure property, the district reported.

A threat was also being investigated at Wenatchee High School after the discovery of messages on a boys bathroom wall stating, “Don’t come to school March 2.”

The same message, in the same handwriting and same ink, was found on the wall in two bathrooms, said Mark Helm, the district’s executive director of student services.

Principal Eric Anderson said in a letter to parents Thursday that Wenatchee police did not believe it was a credible threat.

Seattle Times wire services contributed to this report.