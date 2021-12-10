At least four people were injured Friday afternoon after a fire in a hallway trapped people in an apartment complex on the 27900 block of Pacific Highway South, according to South King County Fire and Rescue.

Crews arrived and were using ladders to rescue people from balconies, the agency said in a Twitter post made at 3:38 p.m. A couple trapped by the smoke used their own safety ladder to escape from the third floor.

Two people had minor injuries and two others reported injuries as well, including one person who injured their leg after jumping off a balcony, fire and rescue said. The nature of the three other injuries is unknown and fire officials did not say if anyone had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials closed all southbound lanes and one northbound lane in the 27900 block of Pacific Highway South for fire crew staging, fire and rescue said.

