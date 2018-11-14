Sea lions are federally protected. A person convicted of killing a sea lion faces up to a year in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Federal officials are investigating after at least two California sea lions that washed ashore near Seattle were killed by gunshot wounds.
KING-TV reports nearly a half-dozen dead sea lions have washed ashore in West Seattle over the last six weeks.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it is investigating the deaths.
A sea lion found Wednesday had wounds considered suspicious, but a necropsy had not been conducted to determine the cause of death.
According to the U.S. government, more than 700 California sea lions are estimated to have been killed in the last two decades.