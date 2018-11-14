Sea lions are federally protected. A person convicted of killing a sea lion faces up to a year in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Federal officials are investigating after at least two California sea lions that washed ashore near Seattle were killed by gunshot wounds.

KING-TV reports nearly a half-dozen dead sea lions have washed ashore in West Seattle over the last six weeks.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it is investigating the deaths.

A sea lion found Wednesday had wounds considered suspicious, but a necropsy had not been conducted to determine the cause of death.

Sea lions are federally protected. A person convicted of killing a sea lion faces up to a year in prison and a $25,000 fine.

According to the U.S. government, more than 700 California sea lions are estimated to have been killed in the last two decades.