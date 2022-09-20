By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- The story of the praying Bremerton coach keeps getting more surreal
- Sea-Tac Airport continues to see long security wait times
- Where will WA's new airport be? Enumclaw Plateau residents oppose one option
- Human torso washes ashore at Dungeness Spit
- Sea-Tac Airport sees up to 90-minute security wait times Sunday morning
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.