At the Center for Wooden Boats on Lake Union, Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) inspector Andy Worline checks out the pressurized boiler on the Puffin, a 116-year-old wooden steam-powered vessel. The State of Washington L&I boiler program ensures public safety by performing regular inspections and issuing operating permits for more than 116,000 boilers throughout the state.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.