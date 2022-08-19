By

At the Center for Wooden Boats on Lake Union, Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) inspector Andy Worline checks out the pressurized boiler on the Puffin, a 116-year-old wooden steam-powered vessel. The State of Washington L&I boiler program ensures public safety by performing regular inspections and issuing operating permits for more than 116,000 boilers throughout the state.

Greg Gilbert

