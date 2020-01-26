An assault and battery charge has been dropped against a man who lost a job offer from the University of Washington last year after prosecutors in Nebraska accused him of assaulting his wife.

The charge against Dennis F. Amoateng was dismissed with prejudice in December, according to court documents shared with The Seattle Times.

The documents do not offer further information about the dismissal. Prosecutors and the court declined to discuss the case, as records were sealed in Lancaster County Court.

Amoateng was to become UW’s deputy Title IX coordinator later that month, meaning he would have helped oversee the office that investigates reports of discrimination, including domestic violence.

The university rescinded the offer May 13 after learning of the charge, which stemmed from a May 4 incident investigated by police in Lincoln, Nebraska.