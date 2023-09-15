As Washington experiences increasingly sweltering summers, a federal energy assistance program providing free portable air conditioning units to low-income households could be a boon to residents.

But some parts of King County and Washington, where more low-income residents live and summer heat can be especially brutal, saw relatively few AC units distributed.

More than 11,500 air conditioning units have been delivered to low-income households across Washington’s 33 counties since October 2021, when the state’s commerce department first began offering reimbursements for the units through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. About half went to households in King County.

A majority of those were delivered to cities in Eastside and South King County communities such as Bellevue, Kirkland, Kent and Federal Way, where more intense heat often bears down on residents.

Some areas of King County may be underserved, however: In the Chinatown International District, 47 households received a portable AC unit through the program. Forty two went to households in the 98108 ZIP code, which includes South Park, Georgetown and north Beacon Hill. In the 98168 ZIP code, which includes slices of Tukwila, SeaTac and Burien, 35 households got a new air conditioner.

The same could be said for other parts of the state. Households in the hot, inland southeast Washington counties of Benton and Walla Walla got four and 21 units, respectively. Only 34 households received an AC unit in Pierce County, which seems low, given how densely populated and hot the area gets in the summer, Washington state LIHEAP program manager Brian Sarensen said.

The uneven distribution, in part, reflects how slow and complex the process is to get AC units into as many homes as possible. Some local nonprofits contracted to distribute AC units have struggled to sign up clients in time for the summer heat; others have continued to prioritize using LIHEAP funds for heating assistance and utility bill relief over cooling. Some agencies said the issue is that overall, more money is needed to meet demand.

The state’s commerce department said local agencies — which have spent more than $5.2 million so far buying and distributing units — are still working out kinks in the process. So far this fiscal year, about 3% to 5% of the state’s roughly $86 million LIHEAP funding has gone toward cooling.

“I’m OK with 5%, it seems to be meeting the needs so far,” Sarensen said. “We’re building new territory and adjusting needs as we go.”

Heat is an invisible force, but its impacts have been well documented, putting at risk some of society’s most vulnerable, including people with health issues, older adults and those without access to indoor shelter or cooling. Chronic health issues and access to medical care is heavily correlated with income.

Across the Pacific Northwest, climate change is driving longer heat waves, more 90-plus degree days and warmer nights. Temperatures can be particularly brutal in places with fewer trees, tall buildings, industrial areas and highways — areas where marginalized communities disproportionately live.

“A quarter of the calls we receive a day is for air conditioning, and that increases during hot days,” Sarensen said. “On 80 degree days, it’s at 80% of calls.”

The air conditioners — which can be expensive to run all summer and only cool small spaces — aren’t necessarily a long-term solution to rising heat. Environmental health experts have pointed out the need for more permanent climate resilience projects like shady green spaces and air-conditioned community centers.

For years, clients have been asking for help with cooling, but there wasn’t anything more the agency could do beyond refer them to general financial assistance programs, said Lucy Pyeatt of Hopelink, which serves residents in northern and eastern King County.

Before October 2021, Washington’s arm of LIHEAP only offered relief for utility bills and heating system improvements. To qualify for the federal energy assistance program, households must be at or below 150% of the federal poverty line, or $41,625 for a family of four. Across Washington state, an estimated 1.2 million households qualify for assistance through LIHEAP.

“The energy team would always hear questions” about cooling assistance, Pyeatt said. “We hear from clients with significant vulnerabilities and an inability to afford a portable unit, which can cost [up to] $600.”

Now that LIHEAP has opened up, getting air conditioning units out the door has been challenging.

Byrd Barr Place, which distributes LIHEAP-backed AC units in the city of Seattle, has delivered about 1,000 portable units across the city, impact director Tiffany Kelly-Gray said. But the agency, which still has available funding to buy additional air conditioners, has struggled to maximize its distribution, she said.

For the past two years, Byrd Barr Place opened up applications for LIHEAP-backed AC units in May, meaning there was a relatively short window for people to enroll in the LIHEAP program ahead of high temperatures.

People regularly called the nonprofit to get access to an AC unit this summer, only to be turned away because they hadn’t already been approved during the enrollment period, which ended in July.

“What we found was people weren’t thinking about heat at all, or didn’t need heat [assistance], but now they’re hot and they call us and it’s too late,” Kelly-Gray said. “The money is there, it’s just a matter of letting people know we’re here and they qualify.”

Moving forward, low-income residents who qualify can begin applying in October when LIHEAP applications open, and get an AC unit delivered next year, Kelly-Gray said. The agency also plans to market the program year-round, she said.

“That will allow us to get some of those unfinished applications,” she said. Byrd Barr Place’s size also makes expanding the program challenging — the organization only has 22 staff members. “Because of our capacity, that can be the thing that slows us down.”

Getting the word out can be difficult. Some of the most effective outreach has been through word-of-mouth, such as a person living in an affordable housing complex receiving an AC unit, then telling their neighbors, Kelly-Gray said.

That could be why the 98121 ZIP code — which covers Belltown, an area that experiences disproportionate heat in the city and has a number of low-income housing — received the most units of any Seattle neighborhood, according to state data, with 154 households getting an AC unit over the last two years.

Outreach is particularly difficult in communities where people may not be fluent in English. In addition, LIHEAP is a “high barrier program,” requiring social security cards and photo ID, said Tatum Holestin, project supervisor for Hopelink’s energy assistance department.

That means households that qualify but have residents who are undocumented may not apply out of fear of deportation, and some households may be skeptical to submit their personal information to the government.

While Hopelink’s service area includes the most affluent parts of King County, Pyeatt said it is also home to longtime homeowners burdened by high property taxes and rising food costs, and immigrants who moved into eastern King County to be with family, but struggle to make ends meet. The agency has distributed more than 2,500 AC units across its service area.

Hopelink prioritized residents with health issues that could be exacerbated by heat and those on fixed incomes such as retired adults and people on disability, Pyeatt said. About a third of recipients during the first cycle of distribution had a disability, and a third were over age 60.

While the agency doesn’t factor where extreme heat is worse when deciding who to prioritize for portable AC units, “I do think in future years [we’ll] look specifically at it,” Pyeatt said.

For the Multi-Service Center, which offers aid to South King County residents, the biggest issue with distribution is meeting the demand.

The agency has distributed nearly 2,300 units since October 2021, according to energy program director Oksana Savolyuk, prioritizing households with older adults.

“As summers in our area have started to become warmer and warmer, we anticipate this demand will continue to grow,” Savolyuk said in an email. “For the low-income families we serve it is more difficult for them to purchase AC units and also pay for the increased electricity costs to run them during the summer months.”

Service providers say they may consider devoting a larger portion of federal energy assistance relief toward cooling rather than heating and utility assistance.

But it’s a balancing act. Year-round energy assistance to keep people’s power on for heat during the winter is still the larger need in South King County, according to Savolyuk.

And “with no electricity, you can’t run an AC,” Pyeatt said.