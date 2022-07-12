Every year as the weather warms up, children in the Puget Sound area fall from windows.

In Everett, a 16-month-old girl fell 35 feet from an open window on Saturday. Earlier this month, on July 2, a 5-year-old Marysville boy was critically injured when he fell from a second-story window onto a driveway.

Theses two children survived, according to Everett and Marysville authorities, but window falls can be fatal.

The more warm days we have, the greater the risk of a child falling from an open window, said Shawneri Guzman, the community outreach manager for Safe Kids Snohomish County.

Tuesday’s high is expected to reach about 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Last year, Snohomish County had a record 22 window falls, Guzman said. So far this year, there have been four.

Advertising

Seattle Fire Department medics have treated at least 30 children who fell from windows over the past five years, said department spokesperson David Cuerpo.

Most window falls are preventable. Help us spread the word by sharing these prevention tips with others:

✅Install window guards/locks.

✅Never open a window more than 4 inches.

✅Screens keep bugs out, not children in.

✅Supervise children.

✅Move furniture aware from windows. pic.twitter.com/J1x61fHtFh — Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) July 11, 2022

At Harborview Medical Center, 40 to 50 children each year are admitted after falling from an open window, said the hospital’s chief of pediatrics, Dr. Brian Johnston. One-third of the children hospitalized after a window fall require intensive care, and one in four children returns home with some disability, according to Harborview’s Injury Prevention & Research Center.

Serious head injuries are common, as are facial fractures, neck and abdominal injuries and arm and leg fractures, according to Harborview. Children who land on concrete are more likely to be severely injured.

Among the children treated at Harborview, more than 85% percent fell from windows that had screens.

Insect screens are designed to keep bugs out, not to keep children in, said Johnston, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Simple window stops can provide a safe solution in homes with children when they are used to prevent a window from opening more than four inches, he said.

Advertising

“We want to allow a window to open up to 4 inches for ventilation, but windows that are more than 4 inches open allow a toddler or another child to pass through.”

According to Guzman, factors such as the size of the child, how far a child falls and what the child lands on greatly affect their outcome.

“Many new homes in our area have bedrooms on the third floor, and falling from a third story vs. a first or second story increases the likelihood the child will be severely injured,” she said in an email. If something like an awning, shrubbery or a softer surface like bark breaks the fall, risks are reduced, she said.

If a child does fall from a window, try not to move them and call 911 right away, said Guzman.

Here are some tips from Harborview to prevent falls: