The hallway-living room-bedroom setup was the last straw for Robert Holzer.

The “urban one bedroom” he shared with his longtime roommate in Bellevue was 600 square feet with just a barn door for his roommate’s room and the hallway/living room area for him. They paid nearly $1,900 a month.

A Seattleite since 1986, Holzer, 49, moved to Bellevue during the height of the pandemic. Holzer said he knew he was gay since age 4 and the queer culture and community he grew up with in Seattle shaped his identity. But that vibrant queer community he loved changed in recent years.

He had never imagined living on the Eastside, but he was left with few options after being economically displaced from an apartment in Wallingford. He had lived there for over a decade until his rent doubled. He said while the rent was cheaper, living in the Bellevue apartment was one of the saddest times of his life.

Seattle is often touted as an LGBTQ-friendly city. But Holzer’s experience exemplifies the challenges faced by many LGBTQ+ people in Seattle, where the high cost of living and rapidly shifting characteristics of “gayborhoods” like Capitol Hill have combined to make living in the city undesirable and often untenable, if not impossible.

Closures of LGBTQ+ spaces like R Place and its successor, the Comeback — in addition to the many hits taken by bars and restaurants during the pandemic — contribute to an overall climate of fewer culturally specific queer spaces in Seattle. Nationally, The Washington Post reported that 45% of gay bars closed since 2002.

Sure, some argue that given the progress the LGBTQ+ community has made in recent years, queer-specific spaces are no longer important, but given the current state of rising attacks on LGBTQ+ people, I would say that analysis is premature. Queer spaces and communities provide a respite from the daily grind of homophobia and transphobia and create a rare critical mass of safety to be yourself.

“It’s not the same thing anymore”

Despite what some media depictions might have us think, LGBTQ+ people are not all affluent, cisgender, white, gay men. According to the 2021 Public Health – Seattle & King County Pride survey respondents, 20% of LGBTQ+ people earned less than $15,000 and 15% earned between $15,000 and $30,000. LGBTQ+ people in Seattle also skew younger and more ethnically diverse than the population overall, according to coverage by Seattle Times columnist Gene Balk.

Meanwhile, Seattle is one of the most expensive housing markets in the country. Recent reporting by The Seattle Times’ Heidi Groover found that a renter would need to make $63,000 in the Seattle area to afford a one-bedroom apartment and not be rent-burdened.

With over 10% identifying as part of the queer community, Seattle still has one of the largest LGBTQ+ populations in the country. But the “economic oppression” Holzer described has taken a toll.

In a 2014 story titled “Is Seattle’s ‘gayborhood’ vanishing?,” Balk found that due to multiple factors including economic forces like gentrification (as well as greater acceptance outside the neighborhood), the number of LGBTQ+ couple households on Capitol Hill dropped by 23% between 2000 and 2012.

Holzer doesn’t recognize what Seattle has become.

“I’m heartbroken. I love Seattle. So many amazing things happened for me there. It created who I am and will always be a part of me. But it’s not the same thing anymore. And it’s not going to ever be the same thing,” Holzer said.

He said gay bars like Pony changed their management, Capitol Hill changed and many friends moved away. He fears Seattle is going to lose its queerness and vibrancy.

“Capitol Hill faded out of my life. I really didn’t do anything [anymore] — gay, fun, drag, dancing,” he said.

About a month ago, Holzer decided to pull up stakes and move back to Billings, Mont., where he lived before moving to Seattle as a child.

Now in Billings, he said, “I haven’t been this happy in a long time, to be honest.” A makeup artist, he got a job at Dillard’s department store, an environment he said is affirming and queer-friendly. Compared to Seattle, he feels there’s a lot more community in Billings, and most important, much less economic oppression.

In a place like Billings, he said, “You can be creative, because economic oppression will zip zap every ounce of creativity out of a human because your basic needs are so hard to meet, that you don’t have time to go do a YouTube video or go dancing, or take a vacation or have a dinner party with friends, because you’re just so sad and overwhelmed.”

He said he burst into tears of joy when he first saw the apartment he ended up renting.

It was a brand-new building, 1,065 square feet with two bedrooms and two full baths and cost $1,900 a month.

“I don’t ever miss [Seattle]. I don’t ever have a day where I’m like, ‘Wow, what did I do? I live in Podunk town.’ And I’m like, bring on the rednecks, let’s show ’em how to do an eyebrow,” he joked.

Priced out of Seattle

Lonnie Rentería knows this struggle well.

Around 2000, he moved to Capitol Hill so he could be in the queer community and he stayed for over two decades. But by around 2019, he said the neighborhood stopped feeling safe and it became more expensive than it was worth.

He and his then-husband moved to the Othello neighborhood but only stayed a year because the rents there were high, too. After a year in Othello, they were paying $3,700 a month for an apartment and assorted fees.

They decided to move to Burien and buy a house, where their mortgage ended up being a much-more-affordable $2,000 a month.

They were apprehensive about how queer-friendly Burien would be but they were pleasantly surprised. “We ended up finding that Burien had its fair share of queer community that essentially was in the same spot as we were in, we were definitely priced out of Seattle,” he said.

But after he and his husband split up, Rentería, 52, had to figure out what to do. He reasoned there was no way he could stay in Seattle due to the cost of living. After thinking of a number of options, he landed on New Orleans, a city he had visited frequently that brought him joy.

He moved there last year and now rents a two-bedroom, two-bathroom house for $1,600 in New Orleans, and loves it. The house has all the amenities he wants and even a backyard for his dog. It’s not just the housing that is more affordable but the food and gas are cheaper, too.

There are lots of pride flags flying in his neighborhood and he has a number of gay and lesbian neighbors.

Rentería said over the time he lived on Capitol Hill, a lot changed. In the 2000s, he began to see what he called a “bro culture” start to come in. As a therapist, his clients began to share experiences of being harassed in the neighborhood and became afraid to go out.

He said he started to feel like the new residents and visitors to Capitol Hill acted like tourists and treated queer people like zoo animals to be gawked at. It made him wary, uneasy and scared.

He experienced being yelled at by “packs” of people in cars and saw the number of gay spaces decline on the Hill.

As the wider population began to become more accepting of LGBTQ+ people, he said, “we became complacent and didn’t protect our spaces.”

What are we losing?

In Amin Ghaziani’s book “There Goes the Gayborhood?” he writes, “At the end of a long day, gayborhoods promise an incomparable sense of safety, a place where gays and lesbians can seek refuge from ongoing heterosexual hostilities, hate crimes, discrimination, bigotry, and bias.”

After decades of forward progress, the new assaults on LGBTQ+ people through legislation, hate crimes and a shift backward in our culture make the question of whether we need gayborhoods urgent again.

It also offers an opportunity to ask what we are losing, culturally, when only the most affluent people and well-resourced businesses and organizations can afford to live in Seattle.

As Holzer said of Seattle’s future, “I hope to God somebody gets it together to protect some of those precious moments that could still be there and it just doesn’t turn into just this awful, rancid, empty, corporate [city].”