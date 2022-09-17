U.S. Highway 2 will remain closed between the towns of Index and Skykomish as large trees continue to fall on the road due to the Bolt Creek fire.
The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Saturday morning on Twitter it will be at least Monday before determining whether the highway can safely reopen.
The fire, which has rained debris over the cross-mountain corridor, has burned an estimated 9,440 acres, with 5% of the blaze contained as of Friday, according to the Department of National Resources.
Crews have brought in heavy machinery to help clear debris such as boulders and trees from the road.
