Artists and community members gathered Sunday afternoon in the Chinatown-International District to paint murals in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on plywood at businesses that had been boarded up because of the coronavirus.

Community members came up with the murals as a way to beautify and protect the historic neighborhood.

An art club from Franklin High School was painting boards at an empty storefront with a mural honoring Black trans lives, with portraits of Marsha P. Johnson, a leader behind the 1969 Stonewall uprising, and Ade A Connere, a prominent Seattle drag queen.

“We wanted to highlight people not as recognized in the Black Lives Matter and Pride movements,” said Alexandra Lawson-Mangum, a Franklin junior. “When you think of Stonewall you don’t really think of the people of color behind the scenes.”

—Elise Takahama, David Gutman