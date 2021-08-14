By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Alan Berner
Most Read Local Stories
- Smoke and hot weather expected Friday in Seattle area, but relief is on the way VIEW
- Use these interactive maps to track wildfires, air quality and drought conditions in Washington state, Oregon and British Columbia
- Washington Republican legislators push election fraud narrative at hearing on Sunday
- Smoke from Canada arrives, air quality alert issued for some parts of Puget Sound
- Washington State University to limit exemptions when FDA approves COVID vaccine; University of Washington reinstates mask mandate
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.