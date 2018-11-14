By missing the hearing, Pang avoided a confrontation with the sister of one of the four Seattle firefighters died in the 1995 warehouse fire.

Arsonist Martin Pang apparently changed his mind about changing his name.

Pang, 63, skipped a Kennewick court hearing Wednesday to hear his request to change his name to “Mark Sun Lee” for “cultural, religious and protective reasons.”

By missing the hearing, Pang avoided a confrontation with the sister of one of his victims.

Kim Shoemaker Anderson, whose brother was one of the four Seattle firefighters who died in a fire Pang set in 1995, traveled from Enumclaw.

She said she planned to confront Pang and hoped Judge Dan Kathren would give her an opportunity to oppose the name change.

“I just want him to know he destroyed our family,” Anderson said. She was disappointed that he didn’t show up, but she vowed to attend any future name-change hearing, wherever it might occur.

Pang will have to resubmit his petition if he still wishes to legally change his name.

Pang inexplicably moved to Prosser in September after his release from the Walla Walla State Penitentiary, where he served 23 years of a 35-year sentence.

He has no known ties to Prosser, and the name-change hearing offered a possible glimpse into his motives for moving to the Benton County seat.

Pang was incarcerated after he pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree homicide in connection with the Jan. 5, 1995, fire he set at a frozen-foods warehouse his parents owned in Seattle’s Chinatown International District.

Pang planned to collect an insurance payout.

Anderson’s brother, Seattle Fire Lt. Mark Shoemaker, along with Lt. Walter Kilgore and firefighters Randall Terlicker and James Brown died when the floor collapsed and they were thrown into the basement.

It was the worst loss of life in the Seattle Fire Department history.

Pang, a Hong Kong native and U.S. citizen, fled to Brazil when his scheme was discovered.

The South American country refused to extradite the suspect until King County prosecutors dropped felony murder charges, allowing him to plead guilty to the lesser manslaughter charges. He was 42.

Anderson said she had hoped the name-change hearing would shed light on why Pang chose Prosser, where he has no known business or family ties.

She vowed to travel to any court where Pang might restart the name-change process. She asked not to have her photo taken, saying she doesn’t want to be recognized.

Anderson said she was outraged that Pang seemingly wanted to lower his profile with a new name. Her family never had the chance to return to normal.

She said her brother, who would be 69, left a wife, two college-aged daughters and the dream home he’d built in Maple Valley.

He had graduated from Rainier Beach High School and followed his father, John, into the Seattle Fire Department. He was in his 40s and nearing retirement.

His father saw the dramatic fire at Mary Pang Frozen Foods on TV. John Shoemaker raced to the scene. Greg Shoemaker’s name was on the board firefighters use to track who had entered and exited the burning building.

Her father knew that meant Greg was still inside. Greg Shoemaker’s name would stay on the board for two days, until solemn firefighters escorted his remains out, past his waiting family.

Anderson said her brother had a tremendous sense of humor, loved to hunt and fish and was devoted to his family. His daughters have given him two grandsons, including one named for him.

“He would have loved them,” she said. “I think about him every day.”

Anderson had her own courtroom moment during the Pang proceedings in King County Superior Court.

She attended every day and once found herself sitting behind Pang, staring at his long, braided hair, hanging behind his chair.

Anderson recalled her husband whispering “Don’t!” She isn’t sure what overcame her, but she made her move.

She yanked Pang’s braid, hard.

“I didn’t think I’d get another chance,” she said, sheepishly.

The judge removed her from the courtroom, telling her she’d had enough for the day.

Pang owes $3 million in restitution, court costs and interest. A name change would not relieve him of that obligation. He had asked the court to seal his name-change request, but district court records are not subject to seal.