Martin Shaw Pang, 62, cites "cultural, religious and protective reasons" for the name change and wants the judge to seal the record.
PROSSER, Wash. (AP) — A convicted arsonist who was recently released from prison after causing the death of four Seattle firefighters is trying to change his legal name.
The Tri-City Herald reports that a petition for Martin Shaw Pang to change his name to Mark Sun Lee will be heard on Nov. 14 in Benton County District Court.
Pang was convicted of four counts of manslaughter after setting a fire in his parents’ Chinatown International District warehouse in January 1995.
Lt. Walter Kilgore, Lt. Gregory Shoemaker and firefighters Randall Terlicker and James Brown died when the floor inside the frozen-food warehouse collapsed.
Pang, 62, was released in September after serving 23 years for the deaths.
Pang cites “cultural, religious and protective reasons” for the name change and wants the judge to seal the record.
Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com