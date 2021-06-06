ATHOL, Idaho (AP) — Authorities suspect an arsonist set a wooden roller coaster on fire in an overnight blaze at a northern Idaho theme park.

The Kootenai Sheriff’s Office responded to the Silverwood Theme Park near the town of Athol at about 1:30 am Saturday to find one of the roller coasters on fire. A fire extinguisher was used to put out the blaze.

An initial investigation indicated someone snuck into the park after it had closed and set fire to one of the roller coaster’s wooden supports, KREM-TV reported.

State fire authorities were assisting the investigation and the sheriff’s office asked anyone who might have information to step forward.

Silverwood is the largest theme park in the Pacific Northwest and has four roller coasters, according to Idaho tourism officials.