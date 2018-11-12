Damage is estimated at $250,000, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
A fire that destroyed an Elks club in North Queen Anne last week is suspected to have been intentionally set, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
The damage from the Nov. 8 fire is estimated $250,000, Kristin Tinsely, the Fire Department’s spokeswoman, said in an email. The suspected arson is under investigation by the Seattle Police Department, she added.
It appeared as if someone soaked a wooden pallet in lighter fluid and set the building on fire, The Associated Press reported, citing Corbett Cummins, a spokesman for the club.
Elks Lodge No. 92, at 3014 Third Ave. N. near the Fremont Bridge, is a charity that helps veterans, children, and people in need. It’s expected to be closed for the rest of the year. The organization has other locations in and around the Seattle area, including in Ballard, Shoreline, Rainier Valley and Burien.
Most Read Local Stories
- Fierce Seattle warehouse fire on Ship Canal engulfs lumberyard buildings VIEW
- Washington state voters approved new gun regulations in I-1639. Here's what the law will do.
- Four-alarm fire at lumber yard on Seattle's Ship Canal still smoldering VIEW
- Hey GOP: You're dead around here. Time to dump Trump, and look to the 'Nones' | Danny Westneat
- President Jay Inslee? After mixed midterm results, he says 'we will give some thought to that'
Seattle police weren’t immediately available to give more information when contacted by phone Monday.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.