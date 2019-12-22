An armed robber stole a bag of products at a Capitol Hill pot shop late Saturday but then left behind a bag of cash before leaving the scene, according to Seattle police.

Officers searched the area near Ruckus Recreational Cannabis, located on the 1400 block of East Republican Street, but did not locate the robber, according to the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

Detective “collected some evidence, took statements and will continue working on this to attempt to identify and arrest the suspect,” Det. Mark Jamieson said Sunday morning.

Witnesses said an unknown male entered Ruckus and pointed a gun at employees, demanding money. He also filled a bag with products from behind the counter, but forgot to take the bag of cash before leaving, according to the release.

Employees then locked the front door, and when the suspect returned and tried to get back into the store, he fired several times at the locked door. He left after he could not get back inside. The robbery was reported at about 11:40 p.m.

One employee’s hand was injured, but Jamieson said it’s unclear whether that was from a graze of a bullet or flying glass from the shots to the door.