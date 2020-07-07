Washington’s long-term care facilities have been locked down for months as COVID-19 raged through nursing homes, assisted living wings and memory care units. Residents’ worlds are often limited to their rooms. In-person visits are through windows. Trips and activities are canceled for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, their loved ones are on the outside, connecting through phone calls, dropping off care packages and waving from parking lots. This has been especially difficult for couples, where one spouse lives in a facility and the other lives someplace else.

If you and your spouse are separated because of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown (for example, you live in assisted living and your spouse lives at your house; or you both live in different facilities), we would like to hear from you. Please fill out the form below.

