When it comes to caring for the elderly or those with disabilities or chronic illness over an extended period, U.S. citizens are largely on their own.

Medicare, which typically covers adults over 65, doesn’t cover home care. Long-term care policies on the private market come with costly premiums — if individuals aren’t rejected for a preexisting condition first. And Medicaid comes with strict eligibility requirements, leaving most people to use their savings or turn to family members for help.

According to a Washington legislative report, nearly 830,000 people provide some form of unpaid care for family members, fulfilling over 80% of the state’s long-term care needs.

The Seattle Times is looking to hear from people who provide unpaid care to a family member or loved one who has difficulty with daily living. That care can include anything from feeding, dressing or bathing another person to helping someone with medication, transportation or any other daily task.

Has your parent or loved one had difficulty taking care of themselves? Have you had to hire an at-home aide? Have you paid for services from an adult day center or equipment like a wheelchair or ramp? Have you had to give up your free time, change jobs or move in order to care for a loved one? Is your loved one on a fixed income, or have you used your own savings to take care of them?

We would like to hear from you.