VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A southern Washington state woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the beating and shooting of a man last year.

The Columbian reports 42-year-old Traci Lynn Mendez enter her plea last week, agreeing to testify against the four other people charged in the death of 34-year-old Raymond Brandon.

Brandon’s body was found inside a shed at Mendez’s Hockinson-area residence in April 2017.

According to court documents, the group lured Brandon to Mendez’s home to settle a debt over a car. Authorities say Brandon was ambushed, beaten and shot in the chest.

Mendez is scheduled to be sentenced in January following the trials set to begin in September. Prosecutors will recommend an 11-year prison sentence if Mendez cooperates as agreed.

Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com

