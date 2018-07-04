PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The widow of a Washington state dockworker killed when a mooring line snapped on a cargo ship has filed a $15 million wrongful death lawsuit against the ship’s owner and operators.
Byron Jacobs, of Longview, was killed June 28 while he was attending the vessel at the Port of Longview.
The Oregonian/OregonLive says Megan Jacobs filed a lawsuit on behalf of her husband. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon, names SE Harmony Corp., the Taiwan-based vessel owner, and Bright Charter Shipping Ltd., which managed and operated the ship.
The lawsuit alleges they repositioned the ship without checking if the crew was in danger and did not provide safe lines to shift the ship.
The vessel owner and operators couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.