MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a well-known Moses Lake man who called plays for high school sporting events has died in a bicycle collision.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says 89-year-old Robert “Mel” Olson, of Moses Lake, was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle inside a trailer park Tuesday afternoon. Olson was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
The sheriff’s office says the driver and Olson entered the intersection and didn’t see each other. Alcohol and drugs aren’t a factor in the collision.
KXLY-TV in Spokane says Olson was the well-known voice of Moses Lake High School, calling plays for football, basketball, and wrestling events.
